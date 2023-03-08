South32 Limited Plans Dividend of $0.05 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 251.99 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.29. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 193.20 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S32 shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

