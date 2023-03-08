S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

