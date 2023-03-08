SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Boosted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after buying an additional 139,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,314,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,326,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

