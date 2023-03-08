SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

