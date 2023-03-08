Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,167,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $17.93.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,688,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

