STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 248.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $1,275,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.



