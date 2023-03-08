Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Stock Down 0.5 %

Startek stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

About Startek

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Startek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

