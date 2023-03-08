STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $130.12 million and approximately $143,619.05 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

