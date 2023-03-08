Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.81 ($3.90), for a total transaction of A$290,300.00 ($194,832.21).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.