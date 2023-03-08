Stellus Capital Investment Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stellus Capital Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.22%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.