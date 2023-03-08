Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.02. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

