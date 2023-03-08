StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.25 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

