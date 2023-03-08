StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fluent by 34.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.