StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
