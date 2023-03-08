StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

