StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

