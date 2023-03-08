StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.65.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
