StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.