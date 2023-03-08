StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

