StockNews.com Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.7 %

PZZA stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

