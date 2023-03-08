StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,883 shares of company stock worth $209,566 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $332,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

