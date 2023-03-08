STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.91 Million

STP (STPT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, STP has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $76.91 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00222614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,751.49 or 1.00004295 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04453815 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,050,463.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

