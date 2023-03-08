Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

