Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 170,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,764. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

