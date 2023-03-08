Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.26. 463,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,548. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $273.04 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average is $367.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.