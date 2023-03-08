Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.89. 230,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

