Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC cut its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Lee Enterprises accounts for 81.0% of Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC owned 2.89% of Lee Enterprises worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEE. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 8,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

