Strong Price Hits $10.37 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $574,425.26 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00047695 BTC on exchanges.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

