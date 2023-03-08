Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 32,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 74,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

