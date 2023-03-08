Summit Global Investments Acquires 247,377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,377 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 2,596,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

