Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 84,652 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. 727,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

