Summit Global Investments Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 566,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

