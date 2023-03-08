Summit Global Investments Has $4.13 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 744,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,216. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

