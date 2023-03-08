Summit Global Investments Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kroger were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kroger by 40.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,301,000 after acquiring an additional 759,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,408,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,121,000 after purchasing an additional 219,017 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 2,832.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 293,838 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

