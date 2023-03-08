Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.