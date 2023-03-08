Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 646.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 279,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

