Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 329,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 103.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of RY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.