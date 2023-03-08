Summit Global Investments Sells 213,424 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,541 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 213,424 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

