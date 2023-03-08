Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up 3.8% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 186,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,614. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.