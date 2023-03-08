Sunriver Management LLC Acquires 865,425 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,425 shares during the period. N-able accounts for about 5.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $34,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in N-able by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 36.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 46,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 0.43. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

