Sunriver Management LLC Purchases 1,436,222 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,222 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 9.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.98% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB remained flat at $12.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 675,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.