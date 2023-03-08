Surevest LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 585,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,646. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

