Surevest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. 766,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.