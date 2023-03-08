Surevest LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $2,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $4,674,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 26.8% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 4,288,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,174,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

