Surevest LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,784. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

