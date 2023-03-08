Surevest LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 680.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,526 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 973,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,442. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

