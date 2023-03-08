Surevest LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Surevest LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $188.38. 1,280,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,565.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,089 shares of company stock worth $29,501,762. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

