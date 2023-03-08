Surevest LLC Purchases 3,967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,198. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

