Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires 55,770 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6,308.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 4.9% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

TSLA traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. 93,241,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,287,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $573.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

