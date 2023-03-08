Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys 19,622 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 2,817,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

