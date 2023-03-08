Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $579,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. 756,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,896. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

