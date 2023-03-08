Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $2.73 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. KE comprises about 0.9% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KE by 976.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,538,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KE Stock Performance

KE Profile

BEKE stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,822. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

